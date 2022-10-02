UrduPoint.com

Number Of Suspects Behind Attack On Argentina's Vice President Reaches 4 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Number of Suspects Behind Attack on Argentina's Vice President Reaches 4 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) The number of people accused of an assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner rose to four, the Argentine daily La Nacion reported.

On September 1, Argentine police detained a 35-year-old Buenos Aires resident, Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, for attempting to assassinate Kirchner outside her home. The perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident. Later police officers detained the attacker's girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, who was allegedly present at the crime scene together with her partner.

On Friday, the court brought charges against Nicolas Gabriel Carrizo, a friend of the perpetrator, and Agustina Diaz, a friend of Uliarte, considering them as secondary accomplices of the assassination, according to La Nacion.

The prosecution believed that both Carrizo and Diaz helped Montiel and his girlfriend organize the assassination, though they were not at the crime scene, the newspaper said, adding that the investigation was still ongoing, as there could be more people involved in the attack.

The attacker himself could face between 15 and 30 years in prison, a lawyer told Sputnik, specifying that Montiel can ask for deportation to his homeland after serving half the term. If he goes back to Brazil, the Argentine authorities are likely to ban him from returning to Argentina for the rest of his life.

Kirchner, a former president, is a controversial figure in Argentine politics. In August, a Federal prosecutor requested that she be jailed for 12 years and prohibited from holding public office indefinitely amid corruption allegations.

Kirchner is accused of abusing power during her presidency from 2007-2015, to steer public contracts to Lazaro Antonio Baez, a businessman and an alleged close friend, who owns a construction company.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Corruption Police Company Buenos Aires Argentina Brazil August September From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

6 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

15 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

15 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

15 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.