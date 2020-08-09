Number of Those Injured in Beirut Unrest Tops 700 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The number of those injured in Saturday's clashes between protesters and security forces in Beirut has risen to 728, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Lebanon's Al-Manar channel reported, citing the emergency medical services, about 490 injured people. Thousands gathered in the downtown on Saturday to vent their anger at the government, which they blame for Tuesday's devastating blast that ripped through the city. The protesters stormed the buildings of four ministries and the Association of Banks.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that the only way out of the crisis is to hold early parliamentary elections.

The Lebanese army later managed to expel rioters from the occupied buildings of the economy, energy and foreign ministries. Calm returned to the city streets in the early hours of Sunday, al-Arabiya al-Hadath reported. More than 70 law enforcement officers were injured and one died in the unrest, according to Lebanon's General Security Directorate.