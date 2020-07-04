Nusra Front Militants Shell 2 Villages in Western Syria - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Syrian militants from the Nusra Front terror group (outlawed in Russia) shelled two villages in the western Latakia province on Friday, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said during a press briefing.

"We noticed one instance of shelling of the Kuhbania village and one instance of shelling of the Bsharfa village in Latakia province by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

Russian military police units continued to patrol the northwestern Aleppo province, while military aviation crews flew patrol missions, the military official added.