MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled an inhabited locality in the Syrian province of Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered one attack on Ernaz settlement in Aleppo province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said that no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past 24 hours.