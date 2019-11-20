UrduPoint.com
Ocean Viking Rescue Ship Saves 30 Migrants Off Libyan Coast - MSF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:44 PM

The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue ship operated by humanitarian groups Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee in the Mediterranean Sea, has saved 30 people near the coast of Libya, the MSF Sea Twitter account said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue ship operated by humanitarian groups Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee in the Mediterranean Sea, has saved 30 people near the coast of Libya, the MSF Sea Twitter account said on Wednesday.

"BREAKING! The #OceanViking has just rescued 30 people from a fiberglass boat in distress. The boat was spotted via binoculars from the bridge. Survivors report to having been at sea since late last night. There are now a total of 125 rescued people safely onboard the ship," the tweet read.

On Tuesday, the MSF reported that 94 migrants, including four pregnant women and six minors, were rescued from an inflatable raft.

According to the organization, rescue operations in the Mediterranean at this time of the year become especially dangerous because of lowering temperatures and strong winds, which often lead to hypothermia.

The Ocean Viking is one of the several rescue ships that operate in the Mediterranean Sea, which is one of the most popular but also most dangerous routes for irregular migration from the middle East and North Africa to the European continent. People who embark upon the dangerous journey on inflatable rafts often end up in the hands of smugglers and human traffickers or simply die en route.

