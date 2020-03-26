Two Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad's "green zone" near the US embassy building, the official Security Media Cell reported Thursday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Two Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad's "green zone" near the US embassy building, the official Security Media Cell reported Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, other media reported that at least three rockets had fallen on the green zone, which houses many government buildings and embassies.

No people were injured and no buildings were damaged, according to the Security Media Cell, a communications center comprised of the nation's security forces.

The rockets landed a few hundred meters north of the embassy compound, right outside the Iraqi Armed Forces' Operations Command Headquarters, the cell reported.

Security sources told Security Media Cell that the rockets were presumably fired from the al-Nahda area of the capital.

This is the latest in an ongoing exchange of fire between various militia in the country and the US-led coalition forces in the country. Earlier this month, two attacks on the coalition's Camp Naji killed two US and one UK soldier and prompted retaliatory strikes against the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in the country.