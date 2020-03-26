UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Iraqi Media Confirms Rockets Fell Inside Baghdad's Green Zone Near US Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:52 PM

Official Iraqi Media Confirms Rockets Fell Inside Baghdad's Green Zone Near US Embassy

Two Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad's "green zone" near the US embassy building, the official Security Media Cell reported Thursday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Two Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad's "green zone" near the US embassy building, the official Security Media Cell reported Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, other media reported that at least three rockets had fallen on the green zone, which houses many government buildings and embassies.

No people were injured and no buildings were damaged, according to the Security Media Cell, a communications center comprised of the nation's security forces.

The rockets landed a few hundred meters north of the embassy compound, right outside the Iraqi Armed Forces' Operations Command Headquarters, the cell reported.

Security sources told Security Media Cell that the rockets were presumably fired from the al-Nahda area of the capital.

This is the latest in an ongoing exchange of fire between various militia in the country and the US-led coalition forces in the country. Earlier this month, two attacks on the coalition's Camp Naji killed two US and one UK soldier and prompted retaliatory strikes against the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in the country.

Related Topics

UK Injured Fire Exchange Baghdad Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan contributes to 66 worldwide studies on Co ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Government Has Enough Funds to Help People ..

9 minutes ago

Malawi vice president sues president over electora ..

7 minutes ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to coronavir ..

7 minutes ago

London hospitals facing 'tsunami' of virus patient ..

5 minutes ago

Britain, eurozone face 2.0% recession this year: S ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.