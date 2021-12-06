UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary General Receives Credentials Of Egypt’s Permanent Representative

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:08 PM

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 5 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the OIC, Ambassador Shady Jamal el Din Mohamed Sharqawi, who presented his letter of credence as his country’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

The Secretary General welcomed the Egyptian Permanent Representative to the OIC, and both sides held discussions on ways to enhance the relations and cooperation between the OIC and the Arab Republic of Egypt and other issues of common interest.

