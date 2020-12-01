OIC strongly condemns terrorist attack on innocent farmers, Nigeria

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack against innocent farmers in northeastern Nigeri

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack against innocent farmers in northeastern Nigeria.

The OIC offered condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, the government and the entire people of Nigeria, wishing prompt recovery to the wounded.



The Organization also emphasized its support to and solidarity with Nigeria in its battle against terrorism for the peace and stability of the country.