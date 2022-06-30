UrduPoint.com

Oil Market Faces Shortfall With G7 Price Cap Plan: Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Oil market faces shortfall with G7 price cap plan: Russia

Moscow said Thursday that G7 plans to cap the price of Russian oil would lead to a shortfall on world markets and soaring prices for European consumers

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Moscow said Thursday that G7 plans to cap the price of Russian oil would lead to a shortfall on world markets and soaring prices for European consumers.

"This is another attempt to interfere in market mechanisms, which can only lead to market imbalance," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, warning of "price increases" and market shortages.

"In my opinion, this is a measure directed against them, as it has already happened more than once," Novak said in televised remarks.

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations agreed at a summit this week to work on a price cap for Russian oil as part of efforts to cut the Kremlin's revenues in a bid to halt Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

While the West has already imposed multiple layers of sanctions on Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin's order to send troops to Ukraine in February, the targeting of the oil industry represents the highest economic stakes so far.

European countries have also been trying to reduce their own consumption of Russian hydrocarbons, and Moscow has tried to redirect its energy supplies to Asia.

Novak's warning came as a surge in oil prices is causing increasing concern around the world.

On Thursday, major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia stuck to a previously decided output boost, despite calls for bigger increases to tame crude prices.

In their monthly video conference, the 23 members of OPEC+ agreed to add another 648,000 barrels per day in August, the same as for July.

Novak said on Thursday that Russia's oil production had almost returned to the level it had before the start of the offensive in Ukraine, at some 9.9 million barrels per day.

"In June, we almost reached the level of February," Novak added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Tame Vladimir Putin Same Lead Price Saudi Arabia February June July August Market Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Evil nexus of Israel and India planning "Metrics o ..

Evil nexus of Israel and India planning "Metrics of Control" in bleeding vale of ..

12 minutes ago
 Buttler proud to succeed Morgan as England white-b ..

Buttler proud to succeed Morgan as England white-ball captain

13 minutes ago
 5000 megawatt electricity to national grid by next ..

5000 megawatt electricity to national grid by next year: Khurram Dastgir

13 minutes ago
 Biden says US 'should sell' F-16s to Turkey

Biden says US 'should sell' F-16s to Turkey

25 minutes ago
 Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem retires

Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem retires

26 minutes ago
 Indonesian president says delivers Zelensky's mess ..

Indonesian president says delivers Zelensky's message to Putin

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.