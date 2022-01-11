UrduPoint.com

Omicron Pushing Covid Out Of Pandemic Phase: EU Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Omicron pushing Covid out of pandemic phase: EU agency

The spread of the Omicron variant is pushing Covid towards being an endemic disease that humanity can live with, although it remains a pandemic for now, the EU's drug watchdog said Tuesday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The spread of the Omicron variant is pushing Covid towards being an endemic disease that humanity can live with, although it remains a pandemic for now, the EU's drug watchdog said Tuesday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also expressed doubts about giving a fourth vaccine shot to the general population, saying repeated boosters were not a "sustainable" strategy.

"Nobody knows exactly when we will be at the end of the tunnel but we will be there," Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy at the Amsterdam-based regulator, told journalists.

"With the increase of immunity in population -- and with Omicron, there will be a lot of natural immunity taking place on top of vaccination -- we will be fast moving towards a scenario that will be closer to endemicity," he added.

But he stressed that "we should not forget we are still in a pandemic", noting the huge burden on healthcare from the surge in Omicron.

The World Health Organization said earlier Tuesday that more than half of people in Europe were on track to catch the variant in the next two months.

The WHO also warned that repeated Covid boosters were not a viable strategy, comments the EU's medicines regulator echoed.

"If we have a strategy in which we give boosters every four months, we will end up potentially having problems with immune response," the EMA's Cavaleri said.

"And secondly of course there is the risk of fatigue in the population with continuous administration of boosters."Countries should instead start thinking about spacing out boosters at longer intervals, and synchronising them with the start of the cold season in the way that flu vaccines are currently administered, Cavaleri said.

The EMA separately said that studies had confirmed that despite being more infectious, the risk of hospitalisation from the Omicron variant was between one third and one half of that posed by the Delta strain.

Related Topics

World Europe Immunity National University From Top

Recent Stories

UN Chief 'Very Concerned' by N. Korea's Launch, Ur ..

UN Chief 'Very Concerned' by N. Korea's Launch, Urges Country to Resume Talks - ..

2 minutes ago
 Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO ..

Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO

2 minutes ago
 Under-pressure Biden takes gamble on voting rights ..

Under-pressure Biden takes gamble on voting rights reform

2 minutes ago
 Govt opens Murree expressway: Sheikh Rashid

Govt opens Murree expressway: Sheikh Rashid

2 minutes ago
 NASA Chief Says Will Not Visit Russia for Talks on ..

NASA Chief Says Will Not Visit Russia for Talks on Cooperation Until Pandemic Su ..

5 minutes ago
 German Lawmaker Slams US for Coming Unprepared and ..

German Lawmaker Slams US for Coming Unprepared and Without EU Blessing to Geneva ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.