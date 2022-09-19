UrduPoint.com

One Dead, 142 Injured Due To Earthquake In Taiwan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 09:50 AM

One dead, 142 Injured Due to Earthquake in Taiwan - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) One person died and 142 were injured in an earthquake in Taiwan, Taiwanese media reported on Monday.

On Sunday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in Taiwan, the epicenter was located in Hualien County on the east coast of the island, and the earthquake center lay at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The day before, a 6.

5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Taitung County in the southeast of the island.

Most of the injured were registered in Hualien County - 76 people, while in Taitung County the number of injured reached 55, Taiwanese newspaper United Daily news reported.

Taiwanese Central News Agency reported that seismologists do not rule out repeated shocks of magnitude above 5 on Monday.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Died Hualien Taitung Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

27 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

1 day ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

1 day ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.