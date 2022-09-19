One dead, 142 Injured Due to Earthquake in Taiwan - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) One person died and 142 were injured in an earthquake in Taiwan, Taiwanese media reported on Monday.

On Sunday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in Taiwan, the epicenter was located in Hualien County on the east coast of the island, and the earthquake center lay at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The day before, a 6.

5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Taitung County in the southeast of the island.

Most of the injured were registered in Hualien County - 76 people, while in Taitung County the number of injured reached 55, Taiwanese newspaper United Daily news reported.

Taiwanese Central News Agency reported that seismologists do not rule out repeated shocks of magnitude above 5 on Monday.