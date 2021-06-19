One Dead as Helicopter Carrying Ballot Boxes Crashes in Iran - State Media

A helicopter carrying ballot boxes for presidential and municipal elections has crashed in southwestern Iran, leaving one person dead and 11 others injured, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on Saturday

"As a result of this incident, one of the passengers, who is reported to have been a law enforcement officer who guarded the ballot boxes, was killed and 11 others were injured," Khuzestan Province governor Qasem Soleimani Dashtaki told the media outlet.