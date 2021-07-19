UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead From Heavy Rains, Floods In Austria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:51 PM

One Dead From Heavy Rains, Floods in Austria - Reports

Heavy rains causing floods in Austria have claimed one life in the state of Salzburg, the Wetter.at news portal reported Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Heavy rains causing floods in Austria have claimed one life in the state of Salzburg, the Wetter.at news portal reported Monday.

The incident occurred in the Saalbach-Hinterglemm municipality. Earlier there were reports about a man who fell into the Saalach river and was carried down by the stream. A large-scale search was launched immediately, with the rescuers later finding him dead.

In the past weekend, the heavy rainfalls caused floods in several regions of Austria. The town of Hallein in the Salzburg state was badly damaged along with other localities.

The population of the worst affected areas were asked not to leave their houses and not to move into the basements. Since early Saturday, the firefighters have responded to over 900 emergency calls in Vienna. On Sunday, it rained only once in the Austrian capital, and the weather in the country is forecast to stabilize on Monday.

Last week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the boisterous weather had damaged many areas in the country and promised to support those affected.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Salzburg Vienna Man Austria Sunday Rains

Recent Stories

#JusticeforSaima trending top in Pakistan

3 minutes ago

The Unveiling OF CAMON 17 From a Tech Guru’s POV ..

18 minutes ago

Krejcikova closes in on WTA top 10 after win in Pr ..

1 minute ago

UK reports another 48,161 daily corona-virus cases ..

1 minute ago

China's Henan posts strong trade growth in H1

1 minute ago

128 kanal state land retrieved

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.