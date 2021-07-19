One Dead From Heavy Rains, Floods in Austria - Reports

Heavy rains causing floods in Austria have claimed one life in the state of Salzburg, the Wetter.at news portal reported Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Heavy rains causing floods in Austria have claimed one life in the state of Salzburg, the Wetter.at news portal reported Monday.

The incident occurred in the Saalbach-Hinterglemm municipality. Earlier there were reports about a man who fell into the Saalach river and was carried down by the stream. A large-scale search was launched immediately, with the rescuers later finding him dead.

In the past weekend, the heavy rainfalls caused floods in several regions of Austria. The town of Hallein in the Salzburg state was badly damaged along with other localities.

The population of the worst affected areas were asked not to leave their houses and not to move into the basements. Since early Saturday, the firefighters have responded to over 900 emergency calls in Vienna. On Sunday, it rained only once in the Austrian capital, and the weather in the country is forecast to stabilize on Monday.

Last week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the boisterous weather had damaged many areas in the country and promised to support those affected.