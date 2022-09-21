One Killed, 16 Injured as Plane Goes Off Runway in Northern Peru - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) One person died and 16 were injured after a small plane skidded off a runway in the Loreto region in northern Peru on Tuesday, local media reported.

During takeoff, the plane went off the track and crashed into a pile of earth and branches, eyewitnesses told Peruvian broadcaster Radio Programas del Peru (RPP).

"The plane picked up speed, but at a certain distance, smoke coming out of the plane's wheels appeared. The plane began to lean to the right side and started dragging at the end of the runway. He went off the track and crashed into an earth wall," one of the eyewitnesses was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

In total, there were 15 passengers and two crew members on board. They all were taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance immediately after being injured in the accident, RPP reported. However, one of the passengers died while being transported to the facility.