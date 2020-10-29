UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 3 Injured After Unknown Man Opens Fire Near Lebanon's Beirut - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) An unknown man opened fire early on Thursday in the Dekwaneh suburb on the eastern outskirts of Lebanon's capital of Beirut, killing a 14-year-old Syrian and injuring three other people, according to the state-run NNA news agency.

The incident took place at 3 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT). The unidentified gunman opened fire from a Kia car at a local shop in Dekwaneh, the news agency reported. 

The competent authorities have launched an investigation into the case to find out the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrator.

