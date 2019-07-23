UrduPoint.com
One Person Killed, 9 Injured By Tent Camp Fire In Russia's Far East - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:20 AM

One Person Killed, 9 Injured by Tent Camp Fire in Russia's Far East - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) A heavy fire hit a tent camp in the Russian Far East's Khabarovsk Territory, leaving one person dead and nine more injured, the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Holdomi ski resort, located in the Solnechnyy Distrcit of the Khabarovsk Territory.

According to the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the fire devastated 20 out of 26 tents in the camp.

"Ten people, including five children have been injured, one of them died. Four children have been sent to the Solnechnyy district hospital," a spokesperson for the emergency services said.

