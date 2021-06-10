One Russian Serviceman Killed, 3 More Injured in Car Explosion in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) An armored car exploded during a check of the patrol route of the Russian military police in Syria's northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, leaving one serviceman killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On June 9, 2021, an armored vehicle exploded after tripping an unidentified explosive device while checking the patrol route of the Russian military police in the Al-Hasakah province of the Syrian Arab Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

One Russian serviceman died, and three fellow servicemen who traveled in this car were taken to hospital and received the necessary medical assistance, the ministry added.

"The Russian Defense Ministry will provide all the necessary assistance and support to the family of the killed serviceman," the statement read.