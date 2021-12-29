UrduPoint.com

One Third Of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral Victory As Illegitimate - Poll

A new poll by University of Massachusetts Amherst revealed that around 33% of voters in the United States do not recognize President Joe Biden's victory in 2020 presidential elections, with only 58% viewing Biden's presidency as legitimate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) A new poll by University of Massachusetts Amherst revealed that around 33% of voters in the United States do not recognize President Joe Biden's victory in 2020 presidential elections, with only 58% viewing Biden's presidency as legitimate.

According to the survey, 11% of respondents considered Biden's victory "probably illegitimate," while 22% said it is "definitely illegitimate." Meantime, American opinions across the political spectrum have polarized considerably, with 71% of Republicans and 4% of Democrats not recognizing Biden's election.

The poll also revealed that an overwhelming majority of 91% among Democrats considers Biden's victory either "definitely legitimate" (83%) or "probably legitimate" (8%), on the contrary to Republicans, only 21% of whom recognize the incumbent president.

"Given the continued questioning of Biden's victory by prominent Republican elected officials, conservative media personalities and former President Trump, it is no surprise that 7 in 10 Republicans, conservatives and Trump voters view the results of the 2020 election with skepticism, if not outright disbelief," director of the poll Tatishe Nteta said.

Nonetheless, the general opinion of Americans on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election has remained stable since April, with almost 6 out of 10 Americans considering Biden's victory legitimate, Nteta added.

The poll was conducted on December 14-20, almost a year after the events of January 6, 2020, when the US Capitol was attacked by those protesting the 2020 presidential elections' outcome. The poll's organizers stressed that divisions in American society persist, including on the interpretation of those events and the need for penalty. While 86% of Democrats support continuing law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of the Capitol attack, more than a half of Republicans opposed such measures.�

The poll covered 1,000 people nationwide. The margin of error was 3.1%.

