Opposition MPs Slam Trudeau Over Plans To Triple Canada's Energy Taxes - Debate

Published October 19, 2022 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Canadians face widespread winter hardship because of the tripling of energy taxes to promote so-called green policies and the market backlash of the policies of sanctioning Russia's oil and gas exports, political opponents said in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday.

"When will the prime minister abandon his plan to triple taxes on (energy), hearing and groceries," Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Mark Strahl asked.

The government of Prime Minister Justine  Trudeau has announced tax credit relief for poorer families but critics say it is only a drop in the ocean and will be dwarfed by the huge increases in food and energy costs that the expanded carbon taxes will generate.

Natural gas prices are rising 153% this month, Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan told the House of Commons, adding that he is calling for canceling the government's carbon tax.

Trudeau's government "has reduced Europe to its knees by blocking 15 liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects since it came to power, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said.

More than half of all Canadians were now only C$200  away from insolvency - Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux said.

