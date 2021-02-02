OSCE Chair Shown Video of Police Violence Against Protesters in Western Countries - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday provided the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Anne Linde, who is currently in Moscow, with footage showing police brutality during peaceful protests in the OSCE member countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday provided the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Anne Linde, who is currently in Moscow, with footage showing police brutality during peaceful protests in the OSCE member countries.

"During the meeting with Foreign Minister of Sweden, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde, she was presented with video materials depicting numerous cases of police violence against peaceful protesters in the OSCE countries. Both officials and the leading media are ignoring these facts and we are being accused of their own 'sins,'" the ministry wrote on Facebook, in a caption to the eight-minute video.

The video included protests in France, the Netherlands, the United States and Australia, showing police officers abusing their power against the demonstrators.

"For those who are in doubt, we have prepared a graphic illustration based on contrast, so to speak. It shows how this happens there and here, in this country. Feel the difference," the ministry added.

On January 23 and 31, protests took place in many Russian cities in support of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow last month upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning. According to the police, some 4,000 people attended the January 23 rally, and approximately 2,000 demonstrators took to the streets a week later.

According to Moscow Ombudswoman Tatiana Potyaeva, over 1,000 people were detained on January 23. Official data on detentions during the Sunday rally are not yet available.