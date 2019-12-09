UrduPoint.com
OSCE's Desir Puts Forward Recommendations To New Albanian Audiovisual Media Laws

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:28 PM

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) representative on freedom of the media, Harlem Desir, on Monday praised progress made by the Albanian government regarding their planned reforms to audiovisual media laws, and sent a list of recommendations to Tirana for further changes

In particular, Desir hailed the inclusion of a legal statute that stipulates that no part of the new audiovisual law will be used to censor or restrict freedom of expression, in accordance with the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights. The representative called this a crucial forward step to reforming media laws in Albania.

Despite the progress, OSCE provided a list of further amendments to the planned laws.

These included the establishment of an appeals process, clarifying laws on electronic communications and limiting the monetary amount of fines levied for violations.

"Such fines could lead to the closure of media and be seen as indirect pressure. In line with the principles of proportionality and necessity, sanctions should only be adopted after proper consideration of the size and economic capacity of the media in question. This article should be amended," Desir was quoted as saying in a press release.

The present draft amendments to Albania's audiovisual law are a step toward reforming legislation ratified in 2008. Albania will hold the OSCE chairmanship in 2020.

