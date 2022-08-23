UrduPoint.com

Other Persons Than Vovk May Be Behind Dugina's Murder - Russian Investigative Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Other Persons Than Vovk May Be Behind Dugina's Murder - Russian Investigative Committee

Russian investigators do not rule out that other persons than Ukrainian woman Natalia Vovk may be involved in the murder of journalist Darya Dugina, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russian investigators do not rule out that other persons than Ukrainian woman Natalia Vovk may be involved in the murder of journalist Darya Dugina, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.

Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion on the Mozhaisk highway in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday that the Ukrainian intelligence were behind the murder of Dugina, the perpetrator was Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, who arrived in Russia with her daughter on July 23. According to the FSB, after a controlled explosion of the car, the perpetrator of the murder and her daughter left for Estonia through the Pskov region.

"The investigation plans to put Natalia Vovk on the wanted list. Other persons involved in the commission of this crime are being identified," the ministry said.

Investigators have established that Vovk had been involved in the commission of this crime. She rented an apartment in the house where Dugina lived to follow her.

"Investigators are conducting a search in this apartment in order to find items relevant to the investigation. A garage which Vovk rented has also been identified, and a search is also being carried out in it," the committee added.

In addition, expert examinations have been appointed as part of the investigation.

"The conclusion about the power of the activated explosive device will be made based on the results of an explosive forensic examination," the department stressed.

The relatives of the victim, the staff and participants of the festival, as well as witnesses of the incident, have already been interrogated. Law enforcement officers continue to study video recordings from surveillance cameras.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Car Pskov Estonia May July August Women From

Recent Stories

Balochistan postponed anti-polio drive for a week

Balochistan postponed anti-polio drive for a week

2 minutes ago
 Work in progress on 'Malir Halt to Numaish Red Lin ..

Work in progress on 'Malir Halt to Numaish Red Line Bus' project: Administrator

2 minutes ago
 NPMC reviews prices of essential commodities

NPMC reviews prices of essential commodities

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Twitter Security Chief Claims Company Misled Re ..

Ex-Twitter Security Chief Claims Company Misled Regulators About Security, Spam ..

2 minutes ago
 China Condemns Japanese Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan ..

China Condemns Japanese Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

14 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Would Be Hard for Foreign Actor t ..

State Dept. Says Would Be Hard for Foreign Actor to Execute Dugina Murder on Rus ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.