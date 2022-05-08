Over 100 People Take Part in Immortal Regiment March in Ecuador - Russian Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) More than 100 people participated in the Immortal Regiment march in the capital of Ecuador, Quito, Russian Ambassador to Ecuador Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik.

"Everything went great. Over 100 people participated in the event," Sprinchan said on Saturday.

The Russian ambassador added that police ensured security at the Immortal Regiment march in Quito and the situation was calm.

According to Sprinchan, Russian students and embassy employees, as well as other Russian nationals residing in Ecuador, marched along the streets of Quito holding flags and portraits of their relatives, in memory of those who defended their homeland during World War II.

The Immortal Regiment march is held annually to commemorate the millions of people who died fighting against Nazi Germany during the Second World War. It started as an initiative of journalists from the Russian city of Tomsk and was first held there on May 9, 2012. In 2013, the event was celebrated nationwide, and the tradition has since spread to other countries.