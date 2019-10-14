UrduPoint.com
Over 14,600 IS Terrorists Held In 7 Jails In Northeastern Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry published a map of jails, located in the northeastern Syrian province of Al Hasakah, where more than 14,600 militants from the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) are held.

According to earlier statements of the Russian Defense Ministry, there are seven jails for IS militants in northeastern Syria and eight camps for internally displaced persons, including IS supporters' family members.

The ministry said on Sunday that the majority of IS terrorists - about 9,000 - are held in the Shaddadi prison, around 1,600 in Al-Hawl and about 1,500 in Aaloua.

Moreover, some 1,100 and 650 IS militants remain in the central prisons of Al Hasakah and Al-Malikiyah, respectively.

The ministry added that some 106,000 are living in 8 camps for internally displaced persons.

The Islamic State seized big territories in Syria after eruption of the civil war in the country in 2011 but in 2017, it was announced that the terror group had been defeated in the country.

