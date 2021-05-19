Over 1.5Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Have Been Used Worldwide - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The number of doses of vaccines against the coronavirus used around the world has surpassed 1.5 billion, Johns Hopkins University says.

The total number of the used doses stands at 1,506,193,159.

At the same number, the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 exceeds 163 million, with over 3.39 million fatalities.