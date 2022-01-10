UrduPoint.com

Over 1,800 Evacuated In Fiji Due To Tropical Cyclone Cody - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 09:50 PM

More than 1,800 people have been evacuated in the Pacific island nation of Fiji due to the threat of floods posed by tropical cyclone Cody, media reported on Monday, citing officials

Fijian news agency FBC said, citing Defense Minister Inia Seruiratu, that 1,837 were accommodated in 110 evacuation centers across the country as of Monday evening.

It will be raining until the mid-week, so Fijians should be on alert, Seruiratu was cited as saying.

The National Disaster Management Office has urged people not to cross flooded rivers, the report said.

Seruiratu visited flooded areas earlier in the day and met with stranded villagers in the province of Naitasiri, the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management tweeted.

