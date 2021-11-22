Over 20 Injured as Car Plows Into Waukesha Holiday Parade in Wisconsin - Reports

More than 20 people were injured and at least one person was likely killed when a driver of an S.U.V. plowed into a holiday parade in Wisconsin, WTMJ-TV reports citing Waukesha police and officials

The Waukesha Holiday Parade was live-streamed on the city's Facebook page on Sunday.

A video released by WTMJ-TV shows a car driving through the crowd and hitting at least half a dozen people.

There were also reports of shots having been fired from the S.U.V.'s window.

Early reports from local police and fire and rescue services said that there were several people injured, some critically, and possibly two people dead.

WTMJ-TV said that Waukesha police have recovered the vehicle and are aware of a person of interest.