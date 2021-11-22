UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Injured As Car Plows Into Waukesha Holiday Parade In Wisconsin - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:04 PM

More than 20 people were injured and at least one person was likely killed when a driver of an S.U.V. plowed into a holiday parade in Wisconsin, WTMJ-TV reports citing Waukesha police and officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) More than 20 people were injured and at least one person was likely killed when a driver of an S.U.V. plowed into a holiday parade in Wisconsin, WTMJ-TV reports citing Waukesha police and officials.

The Waukesha Holiday Parade was live-streamed on the city's Facebook page on Sunday.

A video released by WTMJ-TV shows a car driving through the crowd and hitting at least half a dozen people.

There were also reports of shots having been fired from the S.U.V.'s window.

Early reports from local police and fire and rescue services said that there were several people injured, some critically, and possibly two people dead.

WTMJ-TV said that Waukesha police have recovered the vehicle and are aware of a person of interest.

