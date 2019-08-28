At least 23 people have been killed, while 13 more people have sustained severe injuries as a result of a fire in a bar in Mexico's southern Veracruz State, Veracruz General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) At least 23 people have been killed, while 13 more people have sustained severe injuries as a result of a fire in a bar in Mexico's southern Veracruz State, Veracruz General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday in El Caballo Blanco bar in the port city of Coatzacoalcos.

"As a result of the fire in the bar, 23 people have been killed � eight women and 15 men.

Thirteen people have sustained serious injuries and are already receiving medical assistance in different medical centers," the General Prosecutor's Office said.

Local authorities are currently investigating the reasons behind the fire, with prosecutors trying to find out if the fire resulted from an attack.

According to Razon newspaper, the fire broke out after an attack in which Molotov cocktails were used, but the authorities have not yet confirmed the information.