Over 200 Miners Evacuated From Coal Mine In Russia's Rostov Region - Ministry

Published April 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) ON-DON, Russia, April 2 (Sputnik) - Over 200 people have been evacuated from the Obukhovskaya coal mine in Russia's southern Rostov region after smoke was detected inside, a representative of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik on Sunday.

"There was smoke in the Obukhovskaya coal mine. More than 200 people were evacuated," the representative said, noting that there were no reports of combustion.

The spokesperson specified that the smoke was detected at a substation at a depth of 199 meters (652 feet).

Rescue teams are working at the scene and a ventilation system has been turned on. There have been no immediate reports of casualties.

