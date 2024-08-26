Open Menu

Over 260 Int'l Flights Cross Afghan Airspace Daily: Official

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) More than 260 international flights cross Afghanistan airspace every day, and the number of flights is on the constant rise, an Afghan official said Monday.

"In the past, the number of flights over Afghanistan airspace was 110 flights every 24 hours, but the number has increased and we have 265 flights using the country's airspace every 24 hours over the past two months," Mawlawi Fatihullah Mansoor, acting deputy head of the Ministry for Transport and Civil Aviation, said in a speech as quoted by the state-owned Radio and Television of Afghanistan.

A total of 40,016 international flights have passed through Afghan airspace over the past year, according to the official.

A large number of international flights reportedly have avoided flying over the middle East due to tensions while choosing to cross Afghan airspace, which has become relatively safer for international airlines.

