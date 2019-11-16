Over 30 People Injured in Traffic Accident in Hong Kong - Reports

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) More than 30 people were injured in an accident involving a double-decker in Hong Kong on Saturday and at least 12 of them were taken to hospital, the South China Morning Post reported, citing the fire service.

The double-decker bus, which was heading from the city's central district to the Tai Po district, crashed into a road barrier before entering a tunnel.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle lost control for an unknown reason. Firemen and doctors arrived at the scene, they were able to quickly help all passengers get out of the bus. Three people received serious injuries, according to firemen.