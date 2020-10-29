Over 300 Foreign Observers to Monitor Elections in Venezuela - President Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) More than 300 foreign observers have confirmed their participation in the elections to the Venezuelan National Assembly in December, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"The presence at the elections in Venezuela was confirmed by over 300 international observers, including the most important institutions for the development of electoral technologies in Latin America and the Caribbean," Maduro said during a press conference, broadcast in his Twitter microblog.

According to Maduro, the elections will be monitored by international observers from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean countries, as well as from the United States - these are electoral bodies, research and political organizations.

Elections to the National Assembly, Venezuela's unicameral parliament, will take place on December 6 with the participation of 107 political parties and associations of the country.

The opposition bloc with the participation of the party of the former speaker of the body - Juan Guaido - decided not to participate in these elections.

On January 21, 2019, mass protests began in Venezuela against President Maduro shortly after he was sworn in. The then speaker of the National Assembly, Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, recognized Guaido. Maduro called the head of parliament a US puppet.

Russia, China, Turkey and some other countries have supported Maduro as the legitimate president. Moscow has called Guaido's "presidential status" non-existent.