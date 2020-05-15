UrduPoint.com
Over 300,000 People Evacuated As Typhoon Ambo Hits Southern Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Philippines' authorities have evacuated over 300,000 people from the country's southern region of Bicol, as the severe Typhoon Ambo is hitting the archipelago, the state-run Philippine News Agency reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the typhoon struck the municipality of San Policarpo in the eastern part of Samar Island, with heavy rains and fierce winds. Later, Ambo reached northern Samar, and by night hit Bicol in the southern part of Luzon Island.

According to the police spokeswoman, Malu Calubaquib, as cited by the media outlet, the city of Sorsogon saw the highest number of evacuees � 141,275 people.

ENG QUOTE "Then it is followed by Albay with 14,688 families or 73,440 people; Camarines Sur - 12,799 families or 63,995 individuals; Masbate - 2,799 families or 13,995 people; Catanduanes - 2,015 families or 10,075 people and Naga City with only 550 families or 2,750 (people)," Calubaquib was quoted as saying by the news agency.

All the evacuees were placed in 2,332 special shelters.

The Philippine's Health Ministry warned the local authorities on Thursday that keeping in line with social distancing rules between evacuees was required to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The island nation has so far confirmed 11,876 COVID-19 cases and 790 related fatalities.

