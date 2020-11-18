Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Amid Surge in Violence - IOM

More than 33,000 civilians in northern Mozambique have already fled insecurity in Cabo Delgado over the past week, presenting a challenge to the government's and humanitarian organizations' ability to provide an adequate response, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) More than 33,000 civilians in northern Mozambique have already fled insecurity in Cabo Delgado over the past week, presenting a challenge to the government's and humanitarian organizations' ability to provide an adequate response, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

The escalation of tensions started in Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado two weeks ago when Islamists seized several settlements in the Muidumbe district. Local media reported that the Islamists executed about 50 people there.

"Tens of thousands of people are continuing to flee insecurity in Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique, challenging the ability of the government and its humanitarian partners to respond with adequate shelter, food and other assistance," the release said. "The IOM's latest Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) data released today shows more than 33,000 people have moved south in the last week, including many forced to flee the latest security incidents.

"

In cooperation with the Mozambique government, the IOM is involved in humanitarian response; however, the available resources do not cover the extensive humanitarian needs, IOM Mozambique Chief of Mission Laura Tomm-Bonde said in the release.

Emergency needs include shelter, sanitation, water, food, health, protection and psychological support for displaced families, IOM said.

A suspected Islamist group has been operating for several years in gas and oil-rich northern Mozambique. They have attacked civilians, military and government targets, displacing thousands.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the recent massacres in Cabo Delgado, stressing the need for Mozambique's authorities to conduct an investigation into the incidents and hold those responsible to account.