Over 3/4 of Americans Cite Premature Lifting of COVID-19 Measures as Biggest Concern- Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A 69 percent majority of Americans say their biggest fear in the continuing pandemic is premature easing of COVID-19 lockdowns by some states, according to a Pew Research Center poll on Thursday.

"As a growing number of states grapple with a rise in coronavirus cases, a sizable majority of US adults (69 percent) say their greater concern is that state governments have been lifting restrictions on public activity too quickly," a press release summarizing the poll said on Thursday.

However a smaller (58 percent) majority blames the recent surge in US infections on states to reopening their respective economies, the release said.

"While most Americans express concern that states have been too quick to lift COVID-19 restrictions, three-quarters say a major reason the coronavirus outbreak has continued is that too few people are abiding by guidelines about social distancing and mask-wearing," the release said. "A smaller majority (58 percent) says that lifting restrictions too quickly in some places is a major reason for the continued outbreak."

As with nearly all public opinion polls, Republicans and Democrats expressed divergent opinions about nearly all aspects of the coronavirus outbreak, the release added.