Over 350,000 Okinawa Residents Receive Evacuation Orders Due to Torrential Rains - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) More than 350,000 residents of Japan's Okinawa Prefecture have been ordered to evacuate due to risks of flooding and landslides associated with heavy rains, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

Meteorologists warn that daily precipitation in the prefecture's main island of Okinawa may reach 100 millimeters (4 inches), the NHK broadcaster reported.

A total of 318,000 residents of Naha, the prefecture's largest and busiest city, received evacuation orders. Another 40,000 evacuations were ordered in the town of Haebaru.

Authorities declared the fourth, out of five, level of danger in the affected areas.