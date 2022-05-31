UrduPoint.com

Over 350,000 Okinawa Residents Receive Evacuation Orders Due To Torrential Rains - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Over 350,000 Okinawa Residents Receive Evacuation Orders Due to Torrential Rains - Reports

More than 350,000 residents of Japan's Okinawa Prefecture have been ordered to evacuate due to risks of flooding and landslides associated with heavy rains, Japanese media reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) More than 350,000 residents of Japan's Okinawa Prefecture have been ordered to evacuate due to risks of flooding and landslides associated with heavy rains, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

Meteorologists warn that daily precipitation in the prefecture's main island of Okinawa may reach 100 millimeters (4 inches), the NHK broadcaster reported.

A total of 318,000 residents of Naha, the prefecture's largest and busiest city, received evacuation orders. Another 40,000 evacuations were ordered in the town of Haebaru.

Authorities declared the fourth, out of five, level of danger in the affected areas.

Related Topics

Naha Japan May Media Rains

Recent Stories

Malaysia reports 1,325 new COVID-19 infections, 4 ..

Malaysia reports 1,325 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 India records 2,338 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more de ..

India records 2,338 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 Iran says IAEA report on undeclared nuclear sites ..

Iran says IAEA report on undeclared nuclear sites 'not fair'

12 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers shed new light on difficulty to ..

Aussie researchers shed new light on difficulty to change mind

12 minutes ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

12 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 8,436 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 8,436 new community cases of COVID-19

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.