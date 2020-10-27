UrduPoint.com
Over 360 Detained In Belarus Throughout Monday Protests - Rights Group

Tue 27th October 2020

Over 360 people in Belarus have been detained over the course of Monday when opposition activists attempted to instigate a nationwide strike, according to non-governmental human rights center Viasna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Over 360 people in Belarus have been detained over the course of Monday when opposition activists attempted to instigate a nationwide strike, according to non-governmental human rights center Viasna.

Monday marked the first day after the deadline put forward by opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down ran out, threatening mass strike across the nation. Reports were abound that opposition-minded citizens attempted to block workers' access to some of the country's major corporations.

Authorities reported that there were no disruption in businesses over the course of the day.

As of 08:00 GMT, the rights group published 364 Names of detainees on its website in a regularly updated list, a majority of whom were taken in in Belarus' capital Minsk.

Protests in Belarus, triggered by Lukashenko's victory in a presidential election that the opposition considers rigged, have been ongoing since August 9.

