UrduPoint.com

Over 400 Militants Lay Down Arms In Syria's Daraa After Truce With Authorities - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

Over 400 Militants Lay Down Arms in Syria's Daraa After Truce With Authorities - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) A group of 430 militants have laid down their arms in Syria's southern Daraa province after agreeing to a truce with government forces, a source in the Syrian security forces told Sputnik on Monday.

The new truce agreement between the armed groups and the authorities was signed on Sunday with the mediation of Russia.

"430 militants and 24 soldiers who had violated the service order in Daraa al-Balad [central neighborhood of Daraa] agreed to regulate their status and handed over 105 pieces of weapons at a reconciliation center in Daraa al-Balad," the source said.

The militants began to arrive at the reconciliation center from 10:00 local time (07:00 GMT), the deadline set by the Syrian authorities for militias to accept the ceasefire conditions. Otherwise, the Syrian army would resume military operations.

On August 14, the Syrian authorities and militants reached a truce agreement. The militants were obliged to hand over their weapons, with the government forces due to install checkpoints in nine Daraa al-Balad districts. All militants who refused to lay down weapons were to leave the province by buses provided by the authorities.

Last week, illegal armed groups in Daraa violated the agreement, refusing to hand over heavy weapons after the authorities provided them with 40 buses to depart for the north of Syria or Jordan. Some 290 militants had agreed to lay down weapons and regulate their social status before the truce violation. On August 31, militants attacked state institutions and troops in Daraa, killing four soldiers and wounding eight more.

Related Topics

Militants Army Syria Russia August Sunday All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

26 minutes ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

2 hours ago
 Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

3 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

3 hours ago
 'Air Defence Gun' set up at Kutchery Chowk in Kasu ..

'Air Defence Gun' set up at Kutchery Chowk in Kasur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.