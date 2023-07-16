MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Over 4,000 people have been evacuated on Spain's Canary Islands due to raging wildfires, Spanish media reported on Sunday.

The wildfires started in the municipality of Puntagorda with a population of 2,300 people on the La Palma island, according to El Pais newspaper. People have also been evacuated from the municipality of Tijarafe.

The fire has already spread over about 9,800 acres and has not been brought under control, the newspaper reported.

Twelve houses were destroyed by the fire, the news outlet said.

The La Palma island with over 75,000 residents is one of the most densely forested in the archipelago. The previous serious wildfire on the island occurred in the municipality of El Paso in August 2020.