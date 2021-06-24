Over 400,000 Americans Treated in Hospitals After Dealing With Police Since 2015 - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) More than 400,000 people have been treated in emergency rooms at medical facilities as a result of violent interactions with police since 2015, according to a report by NBC News and the Marshall Project on Wednesday.

The report revealed that while arrests rarely include use of force by police, more than half of the incidents when force is used resulted in a suspect or civilian getting injured.

NBC and the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization centered on justice system issues, pointed out that there is a lack of comprehensive national data on hospitalizations and injuries resulting from interactions with police.

Many of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States do not record the number of people who require medical care after violent interactions with police, including when officers break their arms, bruise them or shock them with tasers, the report said.

The news outlets based the 400,000 injury estimate on emergency room data from multiple US cities dating back to 2015 plus data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition hospital treatment rates obtained by NBC and police use of force data from four large police departments from 2017-2020, showed that between 30 percent and 40 percent of police use of force incidents resulted in in hospitalizations in the US cities of San Jose, California; Denver, Colorado; Mesa, Arizona and Chicago, Illinois, the report said.