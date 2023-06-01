UrduPoint.com

Over 46,000 Residents Of Southern Japan Ordered To Evacuate Due To Typhoon Mawar - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Over 46,000 Residents of Southern Japan Ordered to Evacuate Due to Typhoon Mawar - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Japanese authorities have issued an evacuation order for more than 46,000 residents of the city of Nanjo in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa as powerful Typhoon Mawar approaches, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

People living in coastal areas, where a level four danger on a scale of five had been declared, were urged to evacuate to safe places, while a level three danger had been declared in the city, calling for the early evacuation of the elderly and people with limited opportunities, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Extremely strong typhoon Mawar is currently off the coast of Okinawa. The pressure at the center of the typhoon reaches 970 hectopascals, and winds top the speed of 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour), with gusts up to 45 meters per second.

The typhoon is expected to change its direction to the northeast and pass south of the main part of Japan in the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Japan Media Top

Recent Stories

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

4 hours ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

6 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

6 hours ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

6 hours ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.