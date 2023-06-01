Over 46,000 Residents of Southern Japan Ordered to Evacuate Due to Typhoon Mawar - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Japanese authorities have issued an evacuation order for more than 46,000 residents of the city of Nanjo in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa as powerful Typhoon Mawar approaches, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

People living in coastal areas, where a level four danger on a scale of five had been declared, were urged to evacuate to safe places, while a level three danger had been declared in the city, calling for the early evacuation of the elderly and people with limited opportunities, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Extremely strong typhoon Mawar is currently off the coast of Okinawa. The pressure at the center of the typhoon reaches 970 hectopascals, and winds top the speed of 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour), with gusts up to 45 meters per second.

The typhoon is expected to change its direction to the northeast and pass south of the main part of Japan in the next 24 hours.