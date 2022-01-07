UrduPoint.com

Over 60 People Injured In Riots In Kazakhstan's Shymkent, Now Situation Stable - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) More than 60 people sustained injuries during unrest in the Kazakh city of Shymkent, but the situation in the city has already stabilized, Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the city authorities.

"Now, the situation in the city is calm, nothing to worry about," the first deputy city head, Shangys Mukan, told the media.

Earlier in the day, officials said that 216 soldiers of the National Guard of Kazakhstan had been injured in clashes with protesters in Shymkent and Almaty since the beginning of the unrest.

On Thursday, the situation in Shymkent was reportedly under control, and people did not amass. However, Kazakh media reported that banks, markets, restaurants, and cafes suspended their operations for safety reasons.

