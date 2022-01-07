UrduPoint.com

Over 800 People Injured In Japan As Result Of Heavy Snowfall - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Over 800 People Injured in Japan as Result of Heavy Snowfall - Reports

About 840 people were injured as a result of icy roads and sidewalks after a heavy snowfall in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Ibaraki and Kanagawa, the news agency Kyodo reported on Friday, citing police and fire department services

Tokyo (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) About 840 people were injured as a result of icy roads and sidewalks after a heavy snowfall in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Ibaraki and Kanagawa, the news agency Kyodo reported on Friday, citing police and fire department services.

As the Japanese broadcaster reported, 392 people were sent to hospitals in Tokyo, 140 were injured in the Saitama prefecture, 244 in the Chiba prefecture, and 64 in the Ibaraki prefecture.

The snowfall caused nearly 1,000 car accidents across Tokyo and neighboring prefectures, leaving hundreds of people injured. Moreover, All Nippon Airways canceled several flights from and to Tokyo and several railways suspended operations.

The snowfall began on Thursday, covering the streets of Japan with snow and a dense crust of ice by Friday morning. Snow is rare in Tokyo. The last time it snowed in the city was in March 2020, and prior to that, January 2018 and February 2014.

