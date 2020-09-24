UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Owners Of Tanker Stricken Off Sri Lanka To Foot Firefighting Bill: Gvt

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Owners of tanker stricken off Sri Lanka to foot firefighting bill: gvt

The owners of an oil tanker crippled by an explosion and week-long blaze off Sri Lanka's coast have agreed to foot an initial firefighting bill of almost $2 million, the government said Thursday.

Colombo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The owners of an oil tanker crippled by an explosion and week-long blaze off Sri Lanka's coast have agreed to foot an initial firefighting bill of almost $2 million, the government said Thursday.

The Panamanian-registered New Diamond, carrying over 270,000 tonnes of crude, was en-route from Kuwait to India when an explosion in its engine room in early September killed a Filipino crew member and set off a massive fire.

Firefighters from Sri Lanka and India battled and put out the blaze on the ship, which is now 122 kilometres (76 miles) off the Sri Lankan town of Batticaloa.

"Owners of crude oil tanker MT New Diamond have informed... of their agreement to settle fully the interim claim.

.. of 340 million rupees ($1.83 million)," the Sri Lankan Attorney-General's office said in a statement.

The vessel is owned by Liberian-registered Porto Emporios Shipping Inc and managed by Greek ship owner, New Shipping Limited, according to the Sri Lankan navy.

The Attorney-General did not specify which organisation will pay the costs.

The remaining 22 crew were rescued and are in quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus in the southern port city of Galle.

The vessel leaked some of its heavy fuel oil but salvage workers have since fixed the rupture, the navy added.

Sri Lanka last week said it would file negligence and pollution charges against the New Diamond's Greek skipper.

Related Topics

India Fire Sri Lanka Kuwait Oil Porto Batticaloa Galle September From Government Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC distributes over 21 tonnes of food aid in Hadr ..

12 minutes ago

Namoos Risalat, Azmat Sahaba and Ehl-Bait fundamen ..

1 minute ago

Twin tower, lawyers complex to be constructed at c ..

1 minute ago

CPEC to bring economic development, prosperity acr ..

1 minute ago

Deployment of Syrian, Iraqi Troops Along Border Be ..

3 minutes ago

Govt. approves five education projects

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.