UrduPoint.com

PACE Mission Says Voter Turnout At Parliamentary Elections In Kyrgyzstan Weak

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:56 PM

PACE Mission Says Voter Turnout at Parliamentary Elections in Kyrgyzstan Weak

The voter turnout at the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan was weak but the voting process was transparent, the head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) delegation, Marina Berlinghieri, said on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The voter turnout at the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan was weak but the voting process was transparent, the head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) delegation, Marina Berlinghieri, said on Monday.

The delegation head told reporters that due to the weak turnout, some 60% of voters were left without their representatives.

PACE observers record several minor violations during the elections, she said, noting that they will not affect the results.

Related Topics

Assembly Europe Kyrgyzstan Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Is Karishna Tanna going to marry soon with Varun?

Is Karishna Tanna going to marry soon with Varun?

30 seconds ago
 TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in ..

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Spa ..

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Space Tourist Duo Flight

16 minutes ago
 India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws a ..

India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws after Modi U-turn

17 minutes ago
 Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat ..

Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat consignment to Jordan

17 minutes ago
 PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief o ..

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of veteran journalis ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.