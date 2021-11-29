PACE Mission Says Voter Turnout at Parliamentary Elections in Kyrgyzstan Weak

The voter turnout at the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan was weak but the voting process was transparent, the head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) delegation, Marina Berlinghieri, said on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The voter turnout at the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan was weak but the voting process was transparent, the head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) delegation, Marina Berlinghieri, said on Monday.

The delegation head told reporters that due to the weak turnout, some 60% of voters were left without their representatives.

PACE observers record several minor violations during the elections, she said, noting that they will not affect the results.