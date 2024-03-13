Pachuca thrash Union, Crew into CONCACAF Champions Cup quarters

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Salomon Rondon scored a hat-trick as Mexican side Pachuca thrashed the Philadelphia Union 6-0 to surge into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

After a goalless first leg in Philadelphia last week, Pachuca tore into the Major League Soccer outfit in Tuesday's return in Mexico.

Veteran Venezuelan international striker Rondon fired Pachuca into the lead from the penalty spot after seven minutes and the Mexican club kept up the pressure with a dominant display.

Rondon made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time and then completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute.

A brutal mauling of Union continued with Nelson Deossa, Oussama Idrissi and Alan Bautista all getting on the scoresheet to complete a 6-0 aggregate victory.

Tuesday's scoreline equalled the worst defeat by an MLS team against Mexican opposition in the Champions Cup, matching the 6-0 drubbing suffered by Columbus Crew against Atletico Morelia in the 2003 tournament.

Elsewhere Tuesday, another of the MLS's representatives were given a torrid time as Orlando City exited 4-2 against Mexico's 2020 CONCACAF Champions League winners Tigres UANL.

With the tie scoreless after last week's first leg in Florida, Orlando were under the cosh from the opening minutes against a rampant Tigres.

The hosts took the lead via a low Marcelo Flores shot that crept into the bottom corner after 13 minutes, and then doubled their advantage with a 20th-minute penalty from French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac.

Facundo Torres raised hopes of an Orlando fightback after pulling a goal back with a 24th-minute penalty, but Tigres continued to cause problems for the MLS side, who went 3-1 down after a Pedro Gallese own goal on 68 minutes.

Sebastian Cordova's 81st-minute long-range effort made it 4-1 and although Orlando substitute Martin Ojeda scored in stoppage time, the result was never in doubt.

Tigres will face MLS champions Columbus for a place in the semi-finals.

The Crew advanced to the last eight on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo secured a 2-1 aggregate victory in an all-MLS tie.

Columbus, leading 1-0 from the first leg, were set on the way to victory after Cucho Hernandez fired them into a 40th-minute lead.

The Colombian striker rifled home a low shot from just inside the penalty area to beat Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark at the near post.

Columbus controlled the game thereafter and never looked like relinquishing their grip on a last eight berth until a last-gasp equaliser from Houston.

Columbus defender Steven Moreira was adjudged to have handled a cross on 88 minutes to concede a penalty, and Griffin Dorsey stepped up to drill home the spot-kick.

That left it 1-1 on the night but Houston were unable to find the second goal that would have taken them into the quarter-finals as Columbus advanced.