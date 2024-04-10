Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy Beijing Hosts Eid Mela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Pakistan Embassy Beijing hosts Eid Mela

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Embassy in Beijing hosted an exquisite Eid Mela to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr here on Wednesday.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani families, children, students, officials of the Embassy and Chinese friends.

The Eid Mela organized by the Pakistan Embassy encapsulated the spirit of joy, solidarity and community. It also provided a platform to the attendees to come together and celebrate Eid with Pakistani characteristics.

On this auspicious occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi extended eid greetings to members of Pakistani community in China.

Highlights of the event included traditional Pakistani cuisine, desserts and a range of activities for the children.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan EID China Beijing Event

