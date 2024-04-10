Pakistan Embassy Beijing Hosts Eid Mela
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 10:10 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Embassy in Beijing hosted an exquisite Eid Mela to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr here on Wednesday.
The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani families, children, students, officials of the Embassy and Chinese friends.
The Eid Mela organized by the Pakistan Embassy encapsulated the spirit of joy, solidarity and community. It also provided a platform to the attendees to come together and celebrate Eid with Pakistani characteristics.
On this auspicious occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi extended eid greetings to members of Pakistani community in China.
Highlights of the event included traditional Pakistani cuisine, desserts and a range of activities for the children.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From World
-
Antetokounmpo injury woe for Bucks; Warriors down Lakers4 minutes ago
-
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis5 minutes ago
-
Yoon faces rebuke in slugfest South Korea vote5 minutes ago
-
'Joker' pairs up with Gaga as sequel hype hits CinemaCon5 minutes ago
-
10 years after Chibok, agony of abductions plagues Nigeria15 minutes ago
-
Israel due to respond to court petition on Gaza aid increase15 minutes ago
-
From homeless addict to city chief: the unusual journey of Canadian mayor25 minutes ago
-
Drones deliver drugs, food to French prison cells35 minutes ago
-
Cash-strapped Argentines queue for eyeball scans35 minutes ago
-
US officials probing Boeing whistleblower claims on 787, 77745 minutes ago
-
Microsoft to invest $2.9 bn in Japan AI push45 minutes ago
-
Trump making risky bet on abortion as he seeks reelection45 minutes ago