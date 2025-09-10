Pakistani Pavilion steals apotlight at CIFIT 2025 in Xiamen, China

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 09:39 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Pakistani pavilion drew wide attention at the 25th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen (September 8-1September 8-11), where Pakistan’s Consul General in Guangzhou, Sardar Muhammad, attended the opening ceremony and promoted bilateral trade opportunities.

Held under the theme “Partnering with China, Investing in the Future,” CIFIT 2025 spanned 120,000 square meters and brought together more than 15,000 enterprises and institutions from over 120 countries and regions. The United Kingdom, as guest of honor, sent the largest delegation of 100 representatives.

During his visit, Consul General Sardar Muhammad toured Pakistani booths showcasing handicrafts, wooden furniture, scarves, sandalwood, and pink salt. The colorful displays attracted large crowds, making Pakistan’s section one of the fair’s most popular highlights.

He also met with Chinese exhibitors to explore new avenues of cooperation, CEN reported.

On the sidelines, Sardar Muhammad held talks with Ma Guowu, Director of the Asian Affairs Division at the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, on concrete steps to expand trade between Pakistan and Fujian. He stressed that bilateral trade and investment volumes should reflect the “ironclad friendship” between the two countries.

He also met senior executives of leading Chinese firms, including Hithium, which recently signed an MoU with a Pakistani partner in Beijing. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening practical cooperation through business matchmaking, sector-specific dialogues, and active participation in economic events.

