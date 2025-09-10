China to provide emergency flood relief supplies to Pakistan: Lin Jian

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) China has provided emergency aid to Pakistan for flood relief and will provide more assistance in light of Pakistan's need, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

"Chinese leaders have extended sympathies to Pakistani leaders over the devastating floods. China has provided emergency aid to Pakistan and will provide more assistance in light of Pakistan’s need," he said in response to a question by APP during his regular press briefing.

"We believe under the leadership of the Pakistani government, the Pakistani people will recover and rebuild from the disaster," he added.

According to media reports, widespread flooding across Punjab has caused extensive damage, displaced thousands, and claimed several lives, with the rivers reaching dangerously high levels. Over 4,300 villages and around 4.2 million people in affected basins are grappling with the crisis.

APP/asg