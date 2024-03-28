Pakistan To Bring Perpetrator Of Dasu Terrorist Attack To Justice Soon: Lin Jian
Pakistan is intensively carrying out incident investigation and follow-up handling work, and has taken practical measures to strengthen the safety protection of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lin Jina said on Thursday
"We believe that Pakistan will be able to find out the truth as soon as possible and bring the murderer to justice," he told media during his regular briefing in response to a question about the last progress in the investigation and handling of the Dasu terrorist attack.
He informed that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan are actively carrying out emergency response and aftermath work.
On March 27, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong went to the project camp where the incident occurred to visit and express condolences to the Chinese employees.
President Asif Ali Zardari came to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan to express his condolences to the Chinese citizens who were killed in the incident, and promised to take resolute measures to bring the murderers to justice as soon as possible, he said.
Lin Jian said that on the same day, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issued a presidential press statement, strongly condemning the terrorist attack and expressing its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the governments of China and Pakistan.
"We are willing to strengthen cooperation with the international community to combat all forms of terrorism and safeguard world peace and tranquility," he added.
On March 26, five Chinese and one Pakistani nationals were killed in a terrorist attack on the vehicle of the Dasu Hydropower Project undertaken by a Chinese company in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
